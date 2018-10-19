Briana DeJesus has her costar’s back. The Teen Mom 2 star reacted to Jenelle Evans accusing David Eason of assault during a recently released 911 call.

“Wow that phone call,” DeJesus, 24, tweeted with a crying emoji. After a fan asked if she has reached out to Evans, DeJesus replied, “Of course.”

Wow that phone call 😥 — Briana Dejesus (@_BrianaDejesus) October 19, 2018

Evans, 26, claimed her husband “pinned” her to the ground at their North Carolina home on Saturday, October 13, because he “was drinking.”

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” she told the operator through tears in the audio obtained by Radar Online. “I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

Evans and Eason, 30, who tied the knot in October 2017, share 20-month-old daughter Ensley. She told the operator her daughter and two sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, from previous relationships, were sleeping inside.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, October 18, that Evans was taken to the hospital on Saturday after two officers responded to a call from her home for an alleged assault.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office 911 chief prepositions officer told Us that police advised the MTV personality “of the legal action she could take” before she was transported to the hospital. Evans opted not to file a police report and no arrests were made.

A source told Us that Eason “attacked” Evans “in front of everyone and they fell to the ground” on Saturday night. The reality star, who underwent X-rays at the hospital, per the source, later deleted her Twitter.

