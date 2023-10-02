Jenelle Evans slammed claims that son Jace’s most recent disappearance was due to husband David Eason’s alleged abuse.

“This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, October 2, accusing her mom, Barbara Evans, of lying to police about Jace’s reason for running away. “My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”

Jace, 14, has been reported missing three times in the past two months. Most recently, Jenelle reported her son missing on Thursday, September 28 after he reportedly left their home through a window. (In addition to Jace, Jenelle is also the mom of son Kaiser, 9, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, as well as daughter Ensley, 6, with Eason.)

According to a police incident report obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup earlier on Monday, Barbara told authorities Jace claimed he was assaulted by his stepdad and was “hiding” from him.

Related: Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s Relationship Timeline Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, have gone through ups and downs over the years. The Teen Mom 2 alum began dating Eason in 2015, nearly two years before they tied the knot. Shortly after their September 2017 nuptials, the pair welcomed daughter Ensley in January of that year. (Evans is also the mom of son Jace, whom […]

“Made contact with Barbara who advised [Jace] was not at the residence,” the police report stated. “She advised that she had spoken to [Jace] earlier in the evening when he called from an unknown number and told her about being assaulted by David Eason and that he ran away and was hiding.” Jace was found on Friday and was reportedly hospitalized.

In additional tweets Jenelle shared on Monday, she further alleged that Barbara — who previously had custody of Jace until Jenelle was granted custody in March — has not “tried speaking or visiting” her children since July. Jenelle has also reportedly attempted to get a restraining order against Barbara in recent weeks, but her request was denied.

“I’m sick and tired of my mother’s lies. My kids are in my custody,” she tweeted.

“Honestly idk why my own mother is acting the way she is. I feel now she’s using police to falsely report just trying to make us look bad as a family. There are multiple people involved in this situation and they know the truth, and so does God,” she wrote.

Related: Teen Mom 2 Alum Jenelle Evans, Mom Barbara's Ups and Downs Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and her mom, Barbara Evans, have been feuding over custody of Jenelle’s son, Jace — in addition to many other issues — for over a decade. After giving birth to her eldest son in August 2009, Jenelle signed over legal custody of Jace to her mom. The dramatic decision […]

Jenelle also went on to clap back at Briana DeJesus, adding that she wanted a public apology from her former costar. (Briana, 29, had previously taken to X to encourage Jenelle to leave Eason amid the news.)

“Well you won’t answer the phone but you have no idea what you’re speaking about,” Jenelle wrote. “There’s a reason why I’m being quiet. Always 2 sides to every story and when you hear my side your jaw will drop to the floor. I’m sick and tired of my mother’s lies. My kids are in my custody.” Briana deleted her tweet in the aftermath and apologized to Jenelle on the platform.

This is not the only time that Jenelle has denied that her son’s disappearance is linked to her husband. The first time Jace ran away in August, the former MTV personality told Us Weekly through a statement from her manager, August Keen, that it had “absolutely nothing to do with my situation with Eason, we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids.” Two weeks later, Jenelle reported Jace missing for a second time after he disappeared while on their property. He was found hours later at a gas station near their home in North Carolina.

Jenelle and Eason have had multiple ups and downs through the years. In 2018, Jenelle called 911 and accused Eason of cracking her collarbone, but did not file a police report. One year later, the two temporarily lost custody of their kids after Eason shot and killed their dog for biting their youngest on the cheek.

Related: Biggest Celebrity Dog Controversies and Scandals: Raquel, Pete and More Many stars have come under fire for their pet ownership, including Raquel Leviss and Pete Davidson. The Vanderpump Rules star and then-fiancé James Kennedy adopted their pooch, Graham Cracker, amid their early courtship. After they split in December 2021, Leviss retained custody of the dog, but many costars called out his poor behavior. “Rachel would bring Graham […]

Though Jenelle split from Eason following the incident, the duo reconciled several months later.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“A lot of our disagreements were just bickering and arguing. To me, I felt like we can work through that, especially if we went to marriage counseling and we went to parenting counseling before we’d been to marriage counseling,” Jenelle exclusively told Us in 2021. “I’m just glad we got over it. Things are a lot better.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing child abuse, call or text Child Help Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.