Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith was arrested for domestic battery, Us Weekly can confirm.

Griffith, 35, was taken into custody in Delray Beach, Florida, just after 4:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 24, according to a booking report obtained by Us. The former reality star was charged with “domestic battery by strangulation.” He is being held at the Palm Beach County jail without bond.

The victim has not been identified, but Us confirmed in May 2022 that Griffith quietly married May Oyola one month prior.

The duo tied the knot on April 30 of that year in Miami Beach, Florida, according to court documents. The pair received their marriage license earlier in the month.

Griffith briefly acknowledged the union via Facebook in early May 2022 when he updated his relationship status to read “married May Oyola today.” He later deleted the milestone.

The former MTV personality was previously engaged to Evans, 31, from January 2015 to spring of that year.

The pair split after Griffith was arrested in March 2015 on charges of domestic violence. Us confirmed at the time that he was placed behind bars in South Carolina but the charges were later dropped.

The exes, who share 8-year-old son Kaiser, gave their relationship another chance, but Evans confirmed in August 2015 that they were over for good.

“I’m enjoying being a mom,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I am not looking to date anyone at the moment. I am focusing on myself.”

Griffith had another run-in with the law in October 2019 when he was arrested for a DWI. He was later released on bond from a North Carolina jail. After failing to appear in court for the charges, an arrest warrant was issued in March 2021.

The former Marine, however, was never taken into custody as it was later determined that the arrest order was a mistake and was recalled, TMZ reported at the time.

In addition to his troubles with the law, Griffith had a contentious battle with Evans over custody of their son beginning in 2019. During the back and forth, Griffith argued that his ex-fiancée was unfit to parent after her husband, David Eason, admitted to killing the couple’s dog Nugget in early 2019.

Evans, who is also the mother of son Jace, 13, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis and daughter Ensley, 6, with Eason, 34, later came to an agreement with Griffith.

The MTV star was granted primary physical custody of Kaiser in October 2020, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Griffith, meanwhile, was awarded custody of their son every other weekend, and his mother, Doris Davidson, will care for her grandson every fifth weekend.