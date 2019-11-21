Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith Share Messages Amid Her Divorce





Sticking together. Jenelle Evans and her ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith, shared messages of support on social media amid her divorce from estranged husband David Eason.

“It’s sad how bitter people deflect negative attention to cover up their own insecurities,” Griffith, 32, tweeted on Thursday, November 21. “Hoping to justify their actions by finding comfort in the approval of others.”

In a follow-up tweet, he noted how he was “so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship” with the 27-year–old Teen Mom alum. “[It’s] something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with,” he continued.

In closing, Griffith added a quick “thank you” to his girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt, for “being so understanding” of the exes’ coparenting relationship.

Evans, who shares 5-year-old son Kaiser with Griffith, replied to her ex’s tweet with a kind message of her own. “Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately,” she wrote.

The former MTV star also shares son Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis and daughter Ensley, 2, with Eason.

Evans and Griffith’s exchange comes one day after Eason, 31, bashed her in a telling Facebook update. In his social media post, he noted that he and his daughter, Maryssa, who he shares with ex Whitney Johnson Rich, are doing better without Evans.

“Glad u people think I am taking this so hard,” he wrote on Wednesday, November 20. “Just so u all know, I am so very much happier and so is Maryssa! Finally peaceful!”

Beneath Eason’s post, a fan’s claimed in the comments section that the reality personality is still bothered by his separation with Evans. But he hit back at the user, saying: “It bothered me … but I’m not heart broken. I’ve realized I wasn’t in love and there are much better people out there for me.”

News broke on October 31 that Evans split from Eason after only two years of marriage. She confirmed the news via Instagram, where she stated that she already filed for divorce.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she wrote. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

Evans and Eason’s separation had been “a long time coming,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on October 31. The insider added that “things have been bad even when they looked good on the surface.”