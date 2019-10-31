Jenelle Evans Splits From Husband David Eason: ‘I’ve Filed Papers’





“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans, 27, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, October 31. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

She and the pipe welder, 31, share daughter Ensley, 2, and she coparents son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith. She’s also the mother to 10-year-old Jace, who she shares with Andrew Lewis. Meanwhile, Eason has a 12-year-old daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

The couple’s breakup comes six months after he shot and killed their family dog Nugget after it snapped at Ensley. Eason admitted to killing the animal alongside an Instagram video of the toddler in May.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission,” he wrote. “Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Eason also shared a close-up photo of Ensley, which showed a red mark on her cheek from the incident. “You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” he added. “The only person that can judge weather [sic] or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Following the horrific situation, Evans told Us Weekly she was considering pulling the plug on her marriage with Eason, whom she wed in September 2017. “At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” the Read Between the Lines author told Us. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

Though Evans fled her home with Ensley and Kaiser after the incident took place, Us Weekly confirmed she returned to their North Carolina abode days later. (Evans’ mom had her eldest child, Jace, with her on a cruise at the time.)

