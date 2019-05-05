Jenelle Evans returned to the rural home she shares with husband David Eason less than a week after he shot and killed her dog.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 27, posted a photo on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 5, that showed her collecting eggs from a chicken coop. “Got 7 eggs this morning!” she captioned the pic and added a second one of a Keurig coffeemaker filling up a mug along with the caption “orders four gallons of coffee.”

A source confirms to Us Weekly that Evans has returned to the North Carolina farm she and Eason, 30, and her three kids call home.

The move comes less than a week after the reality TV star fled her house with Ensley, 2, her daughter with Eason, and her son Kaiser, 4, who she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, after her husband killed her French bulldog, Nugget, and police were called. (Evans’ eldest son, Jace, 9, was on a cruise with her mom, Barbara Evans, at the time.)

Eason, who was fired by MTV in February 2018 for his homophobic tweets, posted an Instagram video on Wednesday, May 1, admitting that he killed the dog because it snapped at Ensley.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned the clip. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

He also posted a close-up photo of a red mark on the toddler’s cheek and wrote, “You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather [sic] or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans told Us exclusively on Wednesday that she was considering divorcing Eason, who she wed in September 2017.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” she told Us. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

Us has since confirmed that Evans and her husband are being investigated by child protection officials in the wake of the dog’s death.

