Could this be the last straw? Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, allegedly killed the reality star’s French bulldog, Nugget, prompting her to flee the house as police were called, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“David shot the dog,” the insider tells Us. “The dog snapped at [their 2-year-old daughter] Ensley and that prompted David’s decision to shoot it.” Evans’ 4-year-old son, Kaiser, who she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, was in her care at the time of the incident, but her eldest son, Jace, 9, was on a cruise with his grandmother, Barbara Evans.

According to the source, the reality star, 27, left the North Carolina home she shares with Eason, 30, and only returned to the house on Tuesday, April 30, to “pack a bag.” The insider explains that Evans “doesn’t feel safe with David” in the wake of his actions and “is scared and terrified” of her husband.

The source adds that the Read Between the Lines author’s friends “hope this is what gets Jenelle to finally leave David.”

The Columbus County Sheriff’s department told Radar Online earlier on Tuesday that a 911 call was made by an unidentified male claiming that a “woman’s husband had killed her dog.” Authorities traveled to the pair’s property and were “investigating” the situation.

Fans speculated that something bad was going on between the duo, who tied the knot in September 2017, after the JE Cosmetics founder posted a cryptic status on Facebook: “Jenelle Eason is feeling devastated.” She also posted videos that showed her listening to Ariana Grande‘s “In My Head,” which is a breakup song from her album Thank U, Next.

A second insider explained to Us that the MTV star and Eason had been “fighting really badly” and Evans was “over” the relationship, which prompted her to post the message.

Earlier this month, Eason posted a video of Nugget sitting in a baby swing in what appeared to be a park. “Just a swingin,” he captioned the Instagram clip.

Days later, he was accused of animal cruelty after he was seen moving a pig by its hind legs on Instagram Live. Evans was then slammed after she tweeted that her Pit Bull had been killing attacking and killing the chicks she and her hubby keep on their property.

Us Weekly has reached out to both parties for comment.

With reporting by Brody Brown

