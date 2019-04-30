Done for good? Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans posted cryptic messages on her personal Facebook account, sparking rumors that she and husband David Eason split.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the Read Between the Lines author, 27, is “over” her relationship with Eason, 30. The insider explained, “They are fighting really badly right now.”

The reality television personality has not spoken publicly about the status of her marriage, but she did take to Facebook to express her emotions. On Tuesday, April 30, Evans changed her status to read, “Jenelle Eason is feeling devastated.” The update came two months after she changed her relationship status to “Separated” on the social media platform.

Minutes later, she posted two videos of herself listening to Ariana Grande’s “In My Head,” along with the caption, “Speak to me Ari.” The former Scream Queens star, 25, croons in the track, which is featured on her album Thank U, Next: “I thought you were the one / But it was all in my head.”

In February, Evans posted a picture of herself on Facebook with the caption: “Single AF.” However, a second source explained that she and Eason did not actually call it quits on their marriage. “They are fighting,” the insider told Us. “He hasn’t been home.”

Despite their feud, Eason was by Evans’ side as she got her tubes tied earlier this month. Days later, he proved his love by posting a racy picture of the North Carolina native posing in a bathing suit. “Now this is what you would call ‘stunning in a bikini,’” he captioned the Instagram photo. “My wife is the absolute most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life.”

The duo welcomed daughter Ensley Jolie, now 2, in January 2017, and tied the knot eight months later. The MTV star is also the mother of sons Jace, 9 and Kaiser, 4, from previous relationships.

Us Weekly has reached out to Evans for comment.

