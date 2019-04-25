On the heels of recent marital trouble, David Eason seemingly confirmed he and his wife, Jenelle Evans, are in a better place — and added an NSFW picture to go along with it.

“Now this is what you would call ‘stunning in a bikini’!” Eason, 30, captioned a racy photo that shows the backside of the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, posing in a thong swimsuit. “My wife is the absolute most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life.”

Evans, for her part, added a series of Instagram Stories of herself in the tie-dye two-piece doing “yard work” with her husband before the pair stop for a lunch break. The reality star then reposted the snap of her behind, pointing fans to Eason’s “new” Instagram account.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly in February that the couple — who wed in September 2017 — had hit another rough patch in their marriage, but weren’t giving up on each other.

“They are fighting,” the source explained, noting “they aren’t broken up.”

A second insider added that a rift is normal for the couple. “What else is new? David and Jenelle are always fighting, he won’t come home for days at a time,” the insider said. “I would be surprised if they weren’t fighting. Now that would be shocking.”

Speculation that the two had split came days earlier when the MTV personality posted a picture of herself to Facebook with the caption “Single AF” and changed her relationship status to “separated.”

Evans later shared a series of cryptic Instagram posts in which breakup tunes “Better Now” by Post Malone, “Solo” by Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato and “Learn to Let Go” by Kesha could be heard playing in the background.

The pair’s relationship has weathered its tumultuous moments, including a headline-making 911 call in October 2018 in which Evans accused Eason of assault. The Read Between the Lines author later exclusively told Us she “was drunk” and that her claims were a “misunderstanding.”

