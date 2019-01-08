Jenelle Evans Breaks Down Tear Filled 911 Call Dude I Was Drunk

Setting the record straight? Jenelle Evans says her infamous 911 call, in which she accused husband David Eason of attacking her, was a “misunderstanding.”

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, explains what happened in October 2018, when she hysterically told 911 operators that her husband “assaulted” her and “pinned” her “down on the ground in the yard.” Following the incident, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Us Weekly that Evans was transported to the hospital. A source told Us at the time, “David attacked her in front of everyone and they fell to the ground.”

However, Evans says that’s not the case. “We had friends over and we had a bonfire and I tripped over a hole, and me and David were in the middle of arguing about something … I went and fell down, David wouldn’t catch me, he tripped over the hole and we both fell down together,” the TV personality tells Us. “And right after it happened, we filmed about it and I was open and honest.”

The reality star — who married Eason, 30, in September 2017 — touched on the backlash she received from fans, who questioned why she would stay with someone who has come under fire recently for his actions.

“I totally understand that. I was like, dude, I was drunk and when I get drunk, sometimes, I cry for no reason. I mean I was hurt, I’m not gonna lie about that,” Evans continued. “Yeah, I hurt my shoulder. But I went to the doctor afterwards and it’s just a sprain and I was fine.”

The Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom author believes that once the upcoming series of Teen Mom 2 airs, the public and her fans will get more clarity on the disturbing incident. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, what’s Jenelle’s story? Oh, she’s hiding it.’ No, I’m not hiding it. CPS came to my house, they interviewed me, they know the story. My lawyer knows. Everybody knows except for the public.”

Despite this bump in their relationship, Evans and Eason are still happily married. “Everything’s fine,” the MTV star tells Us, adding that the couple now have custody of his daughter Maryssa. The pair share 23-month-old daughter Ensley, while Evans has two children, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, from previous relationships.

Fans of the hit MTV series shouldn’t expect to catch up with Eason and his antics when the ninth season debuts on Monday, January 14, however. The network cut all ties with him in February 2018 after his homophobic tweets went viral.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

With reporting by Jennifer Peros

