Relationship roller coaster. Things are rough — but not over — between Jenelle Evans and David Eason, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 27, and her 30-year-old husband are going through another rough patch. “They are fighting,” a source exclusively tells Us. “He hasn’t been home.”

However, despite the recent split rumors, the couple have not called it quits on their marriage. “They aren’t broken up,” the insider notes.

A separate source wasn’t taken aback by the latest developments. “What else is new? David and Jenelle are always fighting, he won’t come home for days at a time,” the insider says. “I would be surprised if they weren’t fighting. Now that would be shocking.”

The latest separation rumors began on Saturday, February 16, after Evans posted a picture of herself on Facebook along with the caption: “Single AF” with a shrug emoji.

The reality star also changed her relationship status to “Separated.”

The mother of three kept things cryptic on Instagram Stories as well. Though Evans did not comment on her relationship status in the clips posted on Sunday, February 17, she could be heard listening to breakup tunes “Better Now” by Post Malone, “Solo” by Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato and “Learn to Let Go” by Kesha.

Evans and Eason, who tied the knot in September 2017, are parents of 2-year-old daughter Ensley. The North Carolina native is also the mother of sons Jace, 9 and Kaiser, 4, from previous relationships.

During an Instagram Q&A with fans in January, Evans revealed that Eason wants to adopt Jace “one day.” (The MTV personality currently shares custody of the 9-year-old with her mother, Barbara Evans.)

This news comes months after the couple made headlines in October 2018 after the Read Between the Lines author accused her man of assault over a 911 call. She later told Us exclusively that she “was drunk” and the accusation was a “misunderstanding.”

