Making things official? Jenelle Evans revealed her husband, David Eason, plans to adopt her son Jace in the future.

During an Instagram Q&A with fans on Tuesday, January 22, the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, revealed that Eason, 30, wants to adopt her 9-year-old son “one day.”

Evans also added that her husband “doesn’t like” that fact that Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, tried to contact his son through MTV producers during the Monday, January 21, episode of Teen Mom 2.

“David doesn’t think he should just suddenly step in now that Andrew had his chance a long time ago,” the reality TV personality wrote on Tuesday.

Evans shares custody of Jace with her mother, Barbara Evans. She is also mother of son Kaiser, 4, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley, nearly 2, whom she shares with Eason.

Evans and Eason tied the knot in September 2017. The couple made headlines in October 2018 after she accused him of assault. The MTV star, who told 911 operators at the time that Eason “pinned” her “down on the ground in the yard,” opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the incident earlier this month.

“We had friends over and we had a bonfire and I tripped over a hole, and me and David were in the middle of arguing about something … I went and fell down, David wouldn’t catch me, he tripped over the hole and we both fell down together,” Evans told Us. “I was like, dude, I was drunk and when I get drunk, sometimes, I cry for no reason. I mean I was hurt, I’m not gonna lie about that.”

More recently, Eason was charged for tampering with a vehicle and causing injury to personal property after he illegally towed a car in December. He also made headlines earlier this month after a real estate agent claimed Eason threatened her with a gun after she approached the North Carolina property he owns with Evans.

