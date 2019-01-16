David Eason appears to be in trouble yet again. Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband allegedly threatened a real estate agent named Sandra Britt with a gun after she approached the couple’s property.

According to Britt, she recently stopped near Eason, 30, and Evans’ home while looking for a rental property for a client in Riegelwood, North Carolina.

“I looked down and saw a real nice black metal gate. I go … ‘Oh wow, what’s that?’ … That’s pretty nice out here,” she told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 16. “So, I stopped and I backed up just to take a look. I wasn’t gonna do anything. … I’m almost to the end of the road down, I looked up and there’s this four-wheeler flying at me. He was flying. He was driving really fast, really fast. An ATV.”

Britt claimed to Us that Eason then started screaming at her “belligerently,” asking why she was looking at his house.

“And I’m like, ‘Sir, I was just looking.’ I mean, I was not doing anything. I’m a real estate agent,” she continued. “He then goes, ‘I don’t care. This is my house! I own all that land and I’m going to own all of this land before it’s all over! I’m in the process of buying it.’”

“I’m looking at him the whole time because he cussing, ranting and swearing … and then I see … he’s got a gun,” Britt alleged to Us. ”I kept looking at that gun. And then he goes, ‘That’s right, I got a gun and I will shoot you. Come back on my land and I will shoot you.’”

Britt said she filed a police report after the incident.

Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2018 after his homophobic tweets surfaced, has showed off his guns on social media in the past. He also made headlines last month after he shared a video of himself illegally towing a stranger’s truck.

“Learn the right way to deal will [sic] a$$holes who think it’s cool to block you in a parking space,” he wrote in the description of the YouTube video. “Good thing my trailer has a folded tongue that allowed me to get my truck out so I can tow him out of the way, in order to move my boat.”

Eason was charged on December 27 for tampering with a vehicle and causing injury to personal property after the incident.

Evans and Eason, who tied the knot in 2017, share daughter Ensley, 12 months. Back in October, the MTV star accused her husband of assault and told 911 operators that Eason “pinned” her “down on the ground in the yard.” (She later called the situation a “drunk misunderstanding.”)

The Read Between the Lines author opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the incident earlier this month.

“We had friends over and we had a bonfire and I tripped over a hole, and me and David were in the middle of arguing about something … I went and fell down, David wouldn’t catch me, he tripped over the hole and we both fell down together,” Evans told Us. “And right after it happened, we filmed about it and I was open and honest.”

“I was like, dude, I was drunk and when I get drunk, sometimes, I cry for no reason. I mean I was hurt, I’m not gonna lie about that,” she continued. “Yeah, I hurt my shoulder. But I went to the doctor afterwards and it’s just a sprain and I was fine.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Evans’ rep for a comment.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!