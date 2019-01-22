Haunted by her past. Even though Jenelle Evans’ son, Jace, has lived most of his life without his father in the picture, Andrew Lewis wanted to get back in touch with him on the Monday, January 21, episode of Teen Mom 2.

According to a text that producer Kristen read to Jenelle, Andrew contacted MTV and wanted them to bring Jenelle, Jace, her mother, Barbara Evans, to New York to see him. Later, Barbara FaceTimed Andrew to find out what he wanted — and he started their conversation by talking about how much he wants Jace to get to know him.

“You haven’t seen him his whole life, and I don’t want you to come into his life and see him once or twice and then not see him again,” Barbara said. “Let me ask you a question. Why, now, do you want to see Jace after all these years?”

Andrew swore that he’d stayed away because he was just a kid, but now that he’s 33, wanted to be responsible. He then insulted Jenelle, saying, “The true low life in a relationship is a woman keeping her child away from a loving father.”

In the end, they decided Barbara should go to New York alone to meet up with Andrew to see if he was really in a good place to meet Jace.