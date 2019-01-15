The moms are back! Now that Javi Marroquin’s girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, is living in Delaware, Kailyn Lowry was forced to face her for the first time on the Monday, January 14, Teen Mom 2 premiere, but it definitely wasn’t easy for her.

Lauren made her Teen Mom 2 debut during the episode, and Kail just wasn’t interested. Apparently, she’d read texts from Lauren on Javi’s phone where she had called her a his “b—ch ex-wife.” But when Lauren and Javi were talking, Lauren didn’t seem to have any idea why she hadn’t met Kail yet.

“My biggest thing is that I just want your coparenting to be happy and healthy. All I want is respect on both sides,” Lauren said.

It all came to a head at Lincoln’s soccer game, when everyone was in the same place at the same time. Even though Kail did her best to avoid Lauren, Lauren kept herself involved, even playing with Isaac and Lux during the game. Somehow, Kail managed to escape the game without speaking to her, but how long will she be able to keep this up?