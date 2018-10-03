Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith’s custody battle continues. The Teen Mom 2 star recently responded to one of her ex-fiancé’s tweets about their 4-year-old son, Kaiser, alleging that he hasn’t spoke to his son recently.

“Why don’t you try calling your son instead of posting this? Lol you still haven’t called even tho you love to bitch on here,” Evans tweeted on Tuesday, October 2. “This is getting ridiculous with you.”

She added: “Want to see the paperwork from your lawyer sent to me?! I’ll text you if since I don’t blast everything on here.”

Evans’ tweets were in response to the 31-year-old sharing a screenshot of an voicemail transcription from Evans, 26, who was asking about his mother answering her phone. She also seemingly alleged that his lawyer was withdrawing from their custody case.

“Well that’s new to me then… Why are you calling from a unknown number?” Griffith captioned the tweet on September 21. “I might not be blocked but I definitely don’t know your new number then (one of many that you get every month). Lawyer? I can definitely assure you my lawyer has not withdrawn from the case! #stoplying.”

Well that’s new to me then🤔… Why are you calling from a unknown number? I might not be blocked but I definitely don’t know your new number then (one of many that you get every month). Lawyer? I can definitely assure you my lawyer has not withdrawn from the case! #stoplying pic.twitter.com/QR4hW0sT4i — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) September 22, 2018

Evans and Griffith, who dated from 2013 to 2015, have been fighting over custody of their son for months. During season 8 of Teen Mom 2, he and his mother accused Evans and her husband, David Eason, of abusing Kaiser. In July, he filed a motion to modify their custody agreement, according to documents obtained by Radar Online, and is seeking full legal and physical custody of Kaiser. The bodybuilder also accused Evans and Eason of having “drug dependency and substance abuse issues,” which caused Kaiser to “test positive for [tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)] at birth.”

Griffith also told TMZ in August that he believed Evans pulling a gun on another driver during a road rage incident will help him get custody of their son. “It shows an unstable environment and a very hectic situation instead of being calm [and] escalating where it could be potentially more hazardous,” he told the outlet. “It shows that the child might be in danger being in a whistle situation like that and not making sound judgment to keep the children safe.”

Evans seemingly responded to Griffith’s claims on Twitter at the time. “If you’re so ‘concerned’ about your son why haven’t you call him to see how he’s been lately?” she tweeted on August 3. “Oh yeah, you don’t care. Silly me, I forgot.”

Teen Mom 2 is expected to return to MTV in 2019.

