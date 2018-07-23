Road rage gone totally wrong! Jenelle Evans followed a car home who cut her off and pointed a gun at the driver while Jace was in the car during the Monday, July 23, episode of Teen Mom 2. The drama didn’t stop there. Briana DeJesus’ mom called out Javi Marroquin for being fake on TV. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle Pulls Her Gun Out

While Jenelle and Jace were going to get ice cream, a truck driver tailgated her and eventually cut her off. She called the police, but then took matters into her own hands and followed the driver to his house. While there, she screamed at him, ran into his mailbox and pulled her gun out on the guy, who also hit the front of her car trying to block her in.

“You don’t follow a grown man to his f–king house,” her husband David Eason told her over the phone before she hung up on him.

To no surprise, she got pulled over when she eventually escaped and completely broke down while telling the cop what happened. As Jace sat in the car alone, he called Barbara Evans to catch her up to speed.

“He slammed into us,” Jace said. “And then mommy just points a gun at the guy and then he said ‘you better not f–king shoot.’”

Cole Gets Upset About Chelsea’s Ex

Chelsea Houska and Cole Deboer decided to check out the visitation center that Adam Lind has to see Aubree in. They did it more as a formality, because Adam hasn’t even tried to see his daughter in months.

“If he doesn’t go then no one is going to force him,” Chelsea said. She also said she was surprised he hasn’t tried at all “even if it was just to prove that (he wasn’t) a big piece of s—t.”

When they got to the center, Chelsea called it “depressing” and Cole was mad that the workers there made attempts to “babysit” Adam into seeing his daughter.

“I don’t want her to have to come here,” Cole said, tearing up a bit. “If he wanted to see her, he could f–king call and make an appointment.”

Leah Considers Pulling Ali Out of School

Leah Messer got the worst news ever — her daughter, Ali, who has muscular dystrophy, was getting her aid at school taken away from her for no apparent reason.

“It’s the school district’s fault. They don’t want to pay for Ali to have an aid,” Leah said. “She won’t be able to function and learn.”

Corey Simms pointed out that the move was completely against Ali’s IEP at school, and they had to get a doctor’s note to try to get an aid back for their daughter. Both Corey and Leah contemplated taking Ali out of school until the district replaced the aid.

“We send our kids to school expecting them to be taken care of,” Corey said. “Now, we have to worry if Ali can eat lunch.”

Briana’s Mom Calls Out Javi

Briana got her surgery this week, and for some reason Javi was still there trying to be a hero and help her recover. When Briana’s mom found out about him being there, she was furious and claimed he was only doing it to look good on TV.

“I don’t want him near you … if he’s going to help you, put the cameras down,” she told her daughter. Her family was so mad that they all drove to Miami to see her after the surgery. While there, Briana’s mom had some choice words for Javi.

“I’m very suspicious. We don’t act. We’re real,” she told Javi. “You were reckless. You know why? Because you want to be in the spotlight.”

Javi didn’t have much to say back, other than Briana’s family ruined his image.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!