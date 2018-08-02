Jenelle Evans’ ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith accused her of using drugs while pregnant with their son, Kaiser.

Griffith, 30, who dated Evans, 26, from 2013 to 2015, filed a motion on July 24 to modify the pair’s custody agreement over their 4-year-old, according to documents obtained by Radar Online. He is asking for full legal and physical custody of Kaiser, with Evans getting secondary custody via visitation. Griffith also accused Evans and her husband, David Eason, of having “drug dependency and substance abuse issues” that caused Kaiser to “test positive for [tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)] at birth.”

The news came shortly after Evans made headlines for pulling a gun on another driver during a heated road rage incident that aired on Teen Mom 2. Her 8-year-old son Jace, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, was in the passenger seat at the time. Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, who has custody of Jace, told Griffith in the episode that they are “going to court” and “need to get Kaiser out” of Jenelle’s home.

Following the episode, Griffith told TMZ that he believes Jenelle’s behavior will help him in “getting custody of Kaiser because it shows an unstable environment and a very hectic situation instead of being calm [and] escalating where it could be potentially more hazardous.”

He added: “It shows that the child might be in danger being in a whistle situation like that and not making sound judgment to keep the children safe.”

Griffith also expressed his fear that Eason is “violent” and “a danger” to Kaiser.

The Ashley was first to break the news. Us Weekly has reached out to Evans for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!