Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Thinks Her Gun Incident Will Help Him in Custody Battle 

By
Nathan Griffith and Jenelle Evans on 'Teen Mom 2 Reunion.' 

Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith is hoping that his ex-fiancée Jenelle Evans’ road range incident could help him secure more custody of their 4-year-old son, Kaiser.

“I think this helps me in my situation of getting custody of Kaiser because it shows an unstable environment and a very hectic situation instead of being calm … [and] escalating where it could be potentially more hazardous,” Griffith told TMZ after the Monday, July 23, episode of Teen Mom 2 showed Evans pull a gun on another driver who cut her off with her 8-year-old Jace in the passenger seat. “It shows that the child might be in danger being in a hostile situation like that and not making sound judgment to keep the children safe.”

Jace and Jenelle deal with an aggressive driver on ‘Teen Mom 2.’

Griffith, who dated Evans from 2013 to 2015, currently has 50/50 custody of their son, but revealed his plans on Teen Mom 2 to seek more control after accusing his ex and her now-husband, David Eason, of mistreating Kaiser. He told TMZ that he plans to “investigate further into the raw footage.”

“I am afraid that if she carries a loaded weapon inside a vehicle and she keeps it that accessible without a lock on it, it’s very dangerous to be around children. Especially if they don’t know … [to] always treat your gun like it’s always loaded,” Griffith explained to the outlet. “Depending on the situation, that guy could have had a gun too, and it could have been an all-out brawl. Children could have been hurt. She could have been hurt…  It could have been a nasty situation and bloodbath.”

He added: “Just from personal experience, I think a lot of their parenting skills lack in quality and I don’t think that they’re properly educating the children about the guns.”

Evans and Eason tied the knot in September 2017 and share 18-month-old daughter Ensley. The Read Between the Lines author is currently involved in a custody battle with her mother, Barbara Evans, for Jace.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

