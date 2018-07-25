Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith is hoping that his ex-fiancée Jenelle Evans’ road range incident could help him secure more custody of their 4-year-old son, Kaiser.

“I think this helps me in my situation of getting custody of Kaiser because it shows an unstable environment and a very hectic situation instead of being calm … [and] escalating where it could be potentially more hazardous,” Griffith told TMZ after the Monday, July 23, episode of Teen Mom 2 showed Evans pull a gun on another driver who cut her off with her 8-year-old Jace in the passenger seat. “It shows that the child might be in danger being in a hostile situation like that and not making sound judgment to keep the children safe.”

Griffith, who dated Evans from 2013 to 2015, currently has 50/50 custody of their son, but revealed his plans on Teen Mom 2 to seek more control after accusing his ex and her now-husband, David Eason, of mistreating Kaiser. He told TMZ that he plans to “investigate further into the raw footage.”

“I am afraid that if she carries a loaded weapon inside a vehicle and she keeps it that accessible without a lock on it, it’s very dangerous to be around children. Especially if they don’t know … [to] always treat your gun like it’s always loaded,” Griffith explained to the outlet. “Depending on the situation, that guy could have had a gun too, and it could have been an all-out brawl. Children could have been hurt. She could have been hurt… It could have been a nasty situation and bloodbath.”

He added: “Just from personal experience, I think a lot of their parenting skills lack in quality and I don’t think that they’re properly educating the children about the guns.”

Evans and Eason tied the knot in September 2017 and share 18-month-old daughter Ensley. The Read Between the Lines author is currently involved in a custody battle with her mother, Barbara Evans, for Jace.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!