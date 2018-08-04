Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans appeared to take aim at her ex Nathan Griffith on Twitter, just days after he filed for full custody of their 4-year-old son, Kaiser, and on the heels of a road rage incident where she pulled out a gun.

“If you’re so ‘concerned’ about your son why haven’t you call him to see how he’s been lately? Oh yeah, you don’t care,” the 26-year-old tweeted on Friday, August 3, along with a facepalm emoji. “Silly me, I forgot.”

“Oh wait, you’ve never called him,” she continued without identifying who she was addressing. “That would be giving you credit you don’t deserve.”

An hour later she followed it up with, “It’s annoying when you try to live your life and you’ve got these pests talking to the media. #GetALife.”

The mom of three’s outburst comes a little over a week after Griffith, 30, filed a motion on July 24 to modify their custody agreement for Kaiser. According to documents obtained by Radar Online, Griffith, who dated Evans from 2013 to 2015, is asking for full legal and physical custody of his son, with Evans getting secondary custody via visitation.

Griffith’s legal move came as Evans made headlines for pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident that aired on the MTV reality TV show on July 23. Evans’ 8-year-old son, Jace — who is under the legal custody of Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans — was in the passenger seat of the car at the time.

After the episode aired, Griffith told TMZ that he believes Evans’ behavior will help him to get custody of Kaiser “because it shows an unstable environment and a very hectic situation instead of being calm [and] escalating where it could be potentially more hazardous.”

Griffith also claimed in his filing that Evans and her husband, David Eason, who share 1-year-old daughter Ensley, have a “drug dependency and substance abuse issues.” He also told TMZ that he feared Eason is “violent” and “a danger” to Kaiser.

