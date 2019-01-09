Are they or aren’t they? Kailyn Lowry joined this week’s “Watch With Us” podcast on Tuesday, January 8, ahead of the Teen Mom 2 season 9 premiere, and talked everything including Jenelle Evans and David Eason, how she fights back against online body-shamers and what’s going on in her romantic life. The reality star is busy! She shares 17-month-old son Lux with Chris Lopez, 8-year-old son Isaac with former boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 4, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

While this season won’t really show the 26-year-old’s dating life – “I don’t go out on dates or date new people ever,” she notes – it’s safe to say she’s involved again with Lopez, 24.

“We’re getting married next month,” Lowry joked before quickly adding, “I’m just kidding!”

She continued: “I mean, Chris and I are always together even when we’re not together. If that makes any sense. Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids the next month!”

Lowry and Lopez’s on-off relationship was documented on season 8 of Teen Mom 2, but he did not appear on the show; viewers will not see him on camera in season 9, either.

“Chris is a huge part of my life and is not interested in being on the show,” the A Letter of Love author told Us. “I think he kind of feels like it’s my thing. He’s kind of watched [exes] Jo, Javi and other people take advantage of me being on the show and the platform that it brings them. And I think that he doesn’t want to be that person.”

“Also, he kind of wants to be self-made. I don’t think any real man wants to hear, ‘You have what you have because of Teen Mom,’ especially because he wasn’t a teen parent,” she noted. “He’s about to be 25. It just doesn’t really, I guess, he doesn’t want to be part of it for those reasons.”

Listen to the full interview with the reality star above and subscribe to the “Watch With Us” podcast on iTunes for more exclusive interviews and TV news.

Teen Mom 2 premieres on MTV Monday, January 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!