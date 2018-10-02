Kailyn Lowry isn’t sure what the future holds, but in a perfect world, the Teen Mom 2 star would welcome another child with her ex Chris Lopez.

“Before I got pregnant with Lux and had multiple miscarriages, my doctor told me I should be thankful that I have two healthy boys and what’s meant to be will be,” the 26-year-old MTV tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I kind of have that perspective now. In my book [A Letter of Love], I said that Lux will probably be my last child. I would definitely have more, but I also know that my life isn’t really set up for another right now. Ideally I would have liked Chris to be the father of my next child.”

She adds: “In the meantime, I will focus on my hair line and business ventures and hopefully the other things will fall into place.”

Lowry and Lopez share son Lux, nearly 14 months. The pair split before the reality TV personality gave birth in August 2017. Their on-off relationship was documented on season 8 of Teen Mom 2, even though Lopez opted not to appear on the show. Lowry is also mom of Isaac, 8, with former boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 4, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

While Lowry tells Us Lopez has been “super supportive” of her latest book, she can’t say the same for Rivera and Marroquin.

“I don’t talk to Jo much about it because we don’t really get into it with each other regarding business ventures. Chris has been super supportive even though there are less than favorable things in there about him and I really respect that about him,” she explains. “Javi had a surprising reaction to me. He acted like he had never heard me say that I knew I would regret the marriage or that we struggled. That was something we both have talked about and we were going to do a book on together.” (Lowry and Marroquin, who split in 2016 after nearly three years of marriage, cancelled their plans for a tell-all book in December.)

As for her current relationship status, Lowry tells Us that she “truly” doesn’t know what’s next. She admits: “I don’t know if anyone will want to put up with my s—t[,] past or present.”

A Letter of Love is available now.

