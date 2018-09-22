Not having it. Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin fired back at ex-wife Kailyn Lowry over claims she made in her latest book, A Letter of Love.

I’m really getting sick and tired of reading this sh**. Forreal. The only reason she says this is to seek validation from her new relationship and convince herself its ok. I’m getting fed up with this. I didn’t sign anything to use my name. Maybe I should get my attorney too — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) September 22, 2018

Marroquin, 25, replied on Twitter Saturday, September 22, to an article on the Ashley website about Lowry writing in her book that she knew she would regret their marriage. “I’m really getting sick and tired of reading this s–t. Forreal,” he responded. “The only reason she says this is to seek validation from her new relationship and convince herself its ok. I’m getting fed up with this. I didn’t sign anything to use my name. Maybe I should get my attorney too.”

He added: “For someone who claims and tells me to get out of her ‘story’ she sure does continue to write about and talk about me all the time. Podcasts..books.”

Marroquin, who split from the MTV star in May 2016 after nearly three years of marriage, continued his rant in another tweet. “Who tf would write that in a book dedicated to your children,” he wrote. “Regardless of how our marriage ended stop lying and trying to convince yourself what you did was ok. Forreal I really don’t wanna come on here and spill tea because we’re past that forreal.”

When another Twitter user brought up the impact of the reality star’s actions on their 4-year-old son, Lincoln, Marroquin replied: “Forreal! He’s already behind the curve cause his parents didn’t work out then to read it? Nah I will make sure anything about me is out of that book.”

Lowry, 26, made similarly derogatory claims when a fan asked the MTV personality in August why she went through with the marriage. “I was young and ignored red flags apparently,” she tweeted. “What most would call desperate.”

Marroquin hit back on Twitter, writing, “Stop tweeting about me. Stop seeking validation. Move on, please. Like, we’re grown now … That’s for the birds.”

He later deleted his tweet and told his followers he did so because “we’re too grown to be going back and forth … I’m enjoying my life as privately as I can. I don’t need to be looking for validation from social media.”

Marroquin and girlfriend Lauren Comeau are expecting their first child together. Meanwhile, Lowry has two other children: Isaac, 8, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lux, 13 months, whose father is Chris Lopez.

A Letter of Love is out now.

