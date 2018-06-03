Coming clean. Kailyn Lowry shared her relationship regrets and revealed that she was “hooking up” with ex-husband Javi Marroquin while they considered a reconciliation.

The Teen Mom 2 star opened up about her relationship with Marroquin in a series of tweets on Saturday, June 2. “Javi & I talked about getting back together at one point. Why? I don’t know because we both knew we didn’t want to & it would never work,” she revealed. “I regret even having those conversations. I regret filming about it. And hooking up w him as I know people from the reunion leaked that.”

Marroquin, 25, recently announced that he is expecting a child with girlfriend Lauren Comeau, and Lowry wished them well, adding: “That being said, I am wishing him and his new family the best. I have no hard feelings about the baby whatsoever despite what people are saying.”

Lowry spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about the situation. “Being on the show for so long, I get the ability to look back (literally) at decisions I’ve made and really reflect on my life. There are a lot of things I’ve been regretting lately,” she told Us. “As for Javi, the timeline is so messy. I regret ever revisiting our past and even speaking about a reconciliation. We’ve always made better friends than romantic partners. And I do wish him and his family the best.”

The reality TV star also tweeted that she is now choosing to focus on herself and removing all “toxic people and situations” from her life. “For anyone, fans & supporters included, that I’ve hurt or offended, I apologize,” she added. “Sometimes I have to look at a situation & be honest with myself & I don’t think I’ve handled things the right way lately. Soooo I’m starting over.”

Alluding to her relationship with ex-girlfriend Dominique Potter, she added: “Also – don’t lead people on. I’ve been lead on & I’ve lead people on. Nobody benefits from it. Hooking up with someone else won’t get you over your ex.”

Marroquin reunited with Comeau this March after previously dating. He had been in a relationship with Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus, but they split in January.

