Kailyn Lowry cleared the air about two of her past relationships in a series of tweets on Saturday, June 2, and now she opened up to Us Weekly about why she chose to do so.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 26, revealed that watching herself on the reality show has given her the opportunity to do some self-reflecting and helped her face the truth about the way her relationship with ex-girlfriend Dominique Potter ended.

“Yeah, so being on the show for so long, I get the ability to look back (literally) at decisions I’ve made and really reflect on my life,” she told Us. “There are a lot of things I’ve been regretting lately. For one, I feel bad about the way I went about the situation with Dom. She’s so sweet but I really just didn’t know how to handle it all. I didn’t want it on TV, and I guess I really didn’t value how seriously she took us. So in turn, she feels embarrassed and betrayed. That’s my fault.”

She added: “There are so many things that I regret — little decisions really — I feel like I let myself down, my kids down, and I just want to refocus on myself and my family.”

The MTV personality revealed that she had a girlfriend in November 2017 during her appearance on the Coffee & Convos with Lindsie Chrisley podcast. She shared why her relationship with Potter ended in January via Twitter on Saturday.

Dom & I dating – I wasn’t trying to deny her or a relationship. & we had fun while it lasted but things didn’t work out. I’ve learned a lot over the years and wanted to keep things private & off the show but i don’t think i really handled it properly — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) June 3, 2018

“Dom & I dating — I wasn’t trying to deny her or a relationship & we had fun while it lasted but things didn’t work out. I’ve learned a lot over the years and wanted to keep things private & off the show but I don’t think I really handled it properly,” Lowry tweeted.

“I have been feeling a lot of regret lately and i can say i haven’t made some of the best choices over the last few months & Doing so on camera & then reliving them all over hasn’t ever been easy,” the Love is Bubblegum author continued. “I really want to focus on growing myself and my brand and work on eliminating all toxic people and situations from my life. So for anyone, fans & supporters included, that I’ve hurt or offended, I apologize. Sometimes i have to look at a situation & be honest with myself & i don’t think I’ve handled things the right way lately. Soooo I’m starting over.”

She added: “Also – don’t lead people on. I’ve been lead on & I’ve lead people on. Nobody benefits from it. Hooking up with someone else won’t get you over your ex.”

In the slew of tweets, she also addressed her relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and revealed that they recently considered getting back together. The pair were married in 2012 but split in 2016. Marroquin, 25, recently revealed that he’s having a baby with girlfriend Lauren Comeau. The pair got back together in March after his split from Briana DeJesus in January.

