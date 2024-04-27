Ashlyn Harris shared a photo of herself and girlfriend Sophia Bush after the actress publicly came out as queer.

Shared via Instagram Story on Saturday, April 27, the photo features Harris, 38, in a white double-breasted suit with her hand around the 41-year-old Bush’s waist, who stuns in a green and white floral strapless dress. Harris gave the photo a one-word caption: “You.”

The pair walked the red carpet separately at the 31st annual White House Correspondents’ Garden Brunch in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

The former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper posted her support for Bush via Instagram on Friday, April 26. “Proud of you, babe,” Harris wrote over a snap of the Glamour cover story where Bush spoke out about her sexuality. Though they just became Instagram official, the athlete and the One Tree Hill alum have been dating since fall 2023, shortly after the two filed for divorce from their respective spouses: Ali Krieger and Grant Hughes.

“Sophia and Ashlyn insist they were just friends, but by all accounts, it was instant chemistry,” a source told Us Weekly shortly after Harris and Bush’s first date. “They love being together. They love sports and want to do good in the world.”

Bush broke her silence on her sexuality in a self-written Glamour cover story that was published on Thursday, April 25, and denied claims that she cheated on Hughes. “As I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum,” Bush wrote. “Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”

Bush added that she has “experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community” as both an ally and a member, but noted that she “sort of hate[s] the notion of having to come out” in the year 2024.

“But I’m deeply aware that we are having this conversation in a year when we’re seeing the most aggressive attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community in modern history,” she continued. “There were more than 500 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills proposed in state legislatures in 2023, so for that reason I want to give the act of coming out the respect and honor it deserves.”

She explained: “I finally feel like I can breathe. I don’t think I can explain how profound that is. I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long. I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down.”