Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris’ friendship turned romantic on the heels of their respective divorces from Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger, and they’ve been quietly building their relationship.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly Bush and Harris “bonded over their breakups and having to start over” in October 2023, one month after they began dating.

Us confirmed in August 2023 that Bush and Hughes called it quits after 13 months of marriage. Bush filed for divorce from the entrepreneur, per court documents obtained by Us, and listed their date of separation as June 27, weeks after their first wedding anniversary.

Harris’ ex-wife Krieger, for her part, insinuated her spouse cheated during their marriage by saying she was in her “Beyoncé ‘Lemonade’ era” in October 2023, one month after Harris filed for divorce. (Beyoncé’s visual album seemingly details her relationship with husband Jay-Z after discovering he had been unfaithful.)

Harris vehemently denied the speculation and said she was “always faithful” to Krieger in a lengthy statement via Instagram in November 2023.

Despite the drama, Harris and Bush have continued to grow their relationship out of the spotlight. Keep reading to see their full relationship timeline.

August 2023

Bush filed for divorce from Hughes, with a source telling Us at the time that they were “better off as friends.”

“It wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other,” the source explained. “They want each other to be happy and for their nonprofit to continue to thrive.”

September 2023

Harris filed for divorce from Krieger after four years of marriage. The pair share daughter Sloane and son Ocean.

October 2023

A “couple of weeks” after Harris and Bush’s first official date, a source told Us that the duo have a lot in common.

“Sophia and Ashlyn insist they were just friends, but by all accounts, it was instant chemistry,” the insider said at the time. “They love being together. They love sports and want to do good in the world.”

December 2023

Harris and Bush attended the annual Art Basel festival in Miami. They posed together with gallerist Michelle Tillou in a photo posted via Instagram on December 7.

March 2024

Bush and Harris “were together drinking and dancing” in New York City during a night out with actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, an eyewitness exclusively told Us on March 7.

The ladies tore up the Big Apple while attending Netflix’s Girls5Eva season 3 premiere afterparty, with the eyewitness saying, “Ashlyn was holding Sophia and kissing her cheek as they danced.”

Later that month, the duo attended Elton John AIDS Foundation’s annual Oscars viewing party at West Hollywood Park on March 10. The Academy Awards party marked the first time the ladies posed together for public photos at an event.