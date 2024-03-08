Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris brought their connection to New York City with friend Hilarie Burton Morgan in tow on their date night.

The trio “were together drinking and dancing” while attending Netflix’s Girls5Eva season 3 premiere afterparty at Valerie in NYC on Thursday, March 7, an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively. The trio spent “most of the afterparty” in the “back booth” of the bar, but Bush, 41, and Harris, 38, couldn’t help but pack on some PDA.

“Ashlyn was holding Sophia and kissing her cheek as they danced,” the source added, noting that they “seemed in their element” while “dancing to late 90s/early 2000s music by Hesta Prynn.”

Bush “was beaming all night,” but the ladies called it an early evening, leaving the party by 11 p.m.

Hours prior, Bush walked the Girls5Eva season 3 premiere red carpet alongside longtime friend and former One Tree Hill costar Burton Morgan, 41.

“Tonight is a big date night for us,” Burton Morgan said to Us exclusively at the premiere as she laughed. “I was able to pry [my] children’s hands from my legs and escape for a night out!”

Burton Morgan was, of course, referring to the two children — Gus, 13, and George, 6 — whom she shares with husband Jeffery Dean Morgan.

Bush and Harris, meanwhile, were first romantically linked in October 2023, following their respective splits from Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger.

Bush was married to Hughes for 13 months before she filed for divorce in August 2023. Harris and Krieger had been married for four years before news broke in October 2023 that they had split. (Harris and Krieger share daughter Sloane, 3, and son Ocean, 18 months.)

Bush and Harris were friends before taking their relationship to the next level, a source told Us after news of their romance went public. “Sparks flew” after they met at The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June 2023, but the source insisted that nothing went down until months later.

“Sophia and Ashlyn insist they were just friends, but by all accounts, it was instant chemistry,” the insider shared at the time, explaining that Bush and Harris “bonded over their breakups and having to start over.”

A second source told Us that things felt “really natural” between Bush and Harris as they started officially dating. “They love being together. They love sports and want to do good in the world,” the insider shared.

As romance rumors continued to heat up between this twosome, Harris’ estranged wife Krieger hinted things weren’t completely amicable by channeling Beyoncé.

“Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyoncé lemonade era,” she captioned an October 2023 Instagram video, which elicited several supportive comments from friends and family. (Fans were quick to speculate that Krieger was alluding to infidelity as Beyoncé famously released her Lemonade album following husband Jay-Z’s 2016 cheating scandal.)