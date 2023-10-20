USWNT star Ali Krieger is channeling her inner Beyoncé as rumors swirl that her estranged wife, Ashlyn Harris, is dating Sophia Bush.

“Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyoncé lemonade era,” Krieger, 39, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 19, alongside photos of herself playing soccer.

Comments from Krieger’s family and several USWNT teammates praised the athlete for the post. (Harris, 37 — who filed for divorce from Krieger last month after nearly four years of marriage — also plays on the USWNT.)

“‘This is your final warning, you know I give you life. If you try this s—t again, you gone lose your wife’ 👌🏻,” Ali’s brother, Kyle Krieger, wrote, quoting lyrics from Beyoncé’s Lemonade track “Don’t Hurt Yourself.” He also shared a GIF from the singer’s “Diva” music video, in which she struts confidently away from an explosion. Per Page Six, Kyle also wrote in a since-deleted comment: “Love you and so proud of you!! These hoes ain’t loyal!! But me and your fans are!”

Ali’s USWNT teammate Alex Morgan, meanwhile, praised the dozens of empowering responses in the comments section. “These comments do not disappoint 🔥,” she wrote, as even more of their teammates chimed in. “Now Alexandra 💀,” Midge Purce replied, while Sophia Smith gushed over Ali’s “energyyyyy🤪.”

Though Ali did not make any direct remarks about infidelity, Beyoncé, 42, famously penned her 2016 Lemonade album in the wake of Jay-Z’s cheating scandal.

“It was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations,” Jay-Z, 53, told T: The New York Times Style Magazine two years later of listening to his wife’s record. “You know. [I was] really proud of the music she made. … You know, most people walk away, and like divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself.”

Bush and Harris made headlines earlier this month when multiple outlets reported that the two started dating after filing for divorce from their respective partners.

Harris, 37, filed for divorce from Krieger in September, Us Weekly confirmed on October 11. The exes, who tied the knot in December 2019, are parents of daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 14 months.

Bush, meanwhile, filed for divorce from estranged husband Grant Hughes after 13 months of marriage, Us confirmed in August. Per court documents obtained by Us at the time, she listed their date of separation as June 27. (The One Tree Hill alum, 41, was previously married to her OTH costar Chad Michael Murray from April 2005 to December 2006.)

Hughes, for his part, is the only one who has addressed the reports so far.

“Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled,” his rep told Page Six on Wednesday, October 18.