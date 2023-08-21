Sophia Bush and estranged husband Grant Hughes are hoping to handle their divorce as amicably as possible.

Bush and Hughes, both 41, are “better off as friends,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the pair “weren’t getting enough time with each other” before pulling the plug on their marriage.

“It wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other,” the insider says. “They want each other to be happy and for their nonprofit to continue to thrive.”

Bush was first linked to Hughes in May 2020, and the twosome announced their engagement in August 2021. Less than one year later, they exchanged vows in Oklahoma in June 2022.

Us confirmed earlier this month that Bush filed for divorce shortly after the duo celebrated their first wedding anniversary. According to court docs obtained by Us, their date of separation was listed as June 27. Neither Bush nor Hughes are asking for spousal support, per the paperwork.

Although their romantic relationship “started to fizzle,” the source tells Us that the estranged couple are committed to “still maintaining a close friendship” post-split. “Ultimately, they wanted what’s best for the both of them, professionally and personally, and decided that it was the healthiest to cordially go their separate ways,” the insider says.

Before they began dating, Bush and Hughes were already longtime friends. During a June 2022 episode of the “Drama Queens” podcast, Bush confessed to former One Tree Hill costars Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz that she tends to “process a little more slowly” when it comes to falling in love.

“When I shifted the place that I pick [dates] from or that I was willing to see potential from to being not sympathetic but inspired, I went, ‘Oh, oh!’” she said at the time, noting that she no longer wanted “to fix and help and save and mother” a partner. “It’s not lost on me — nor any of my friends — that the person that I went, ‘Oh!’ about, I’d known for 10 years.”

Bush was previously married to Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006, and she thinks her understanding of relationships only got better with age. “I hate that the world has made us think that as we get older, we’re stuck in our ways or it gets harder to find our person,” she continued. “I just think you get smarter and you know yourself better, and you have the capability to shift the place you choose from in a way now [that you didn’t have in years prior].”

Since news broke of their split, Bush and Hughes have both remained relatively quiet on social media. However, Bush was spotted rocking out to “I Knew You Were Trouble” at Taylor Swift’s August 7 Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles, which she attended with married friends Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown. Both Bush — who briefly went by Sophia Bush Hughes — and Hughes have also deleted several photos of each other off of their respective Instagram accounts.