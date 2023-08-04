Sophia Bush is divorcing husband Grant Hughes after just 13 months of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

Bush, 41, filed the paperwork on Friday, August 4. The actress has also erased the name “Hughes” from her Instagram bio.

“Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” a source close to the pair told People on Friday. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

News of the split comes less than two months after Bush took to social media to celebrate the duo’s wedding anniversary.

While neither Bush nor Hughes, 41, have publicly commented on the breakup, Bush posted a cryptic message via Instagram on Thursday, August 3. “Sometimes you have to remind yourself that you’re something special,” the quote read “That you can’t be replaced. Your heart, your mind, your conversation, your care, it can’t be replaced. By anyone.”

Bush shared a second message earlier on Friday: “Nothing is ever too early or too late. What is divinely meant for you cannot be rushed, delayed or taken away,”

“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” she wrote via Instagram in a now-deleted post. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary 🤍.”

Bush and Hughes tied the knot in June 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Tulsa County Court Clerk confirmed to Us at the time that Bush and Hughes bought their marriage license on June 8 and returned the document one week later.

The twosome later married at the Philbrook Museum of Art, which is housed in an Italian Renaissance-style villa built in 1927. Colton Underwood and his husband, Jordan Brown, Aaron Paul, Jensen and Danneel Ackles, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan were just a few of the celebrities in attendance for the nuptials.

Bush and Hughes were first linked in May 2020 and got engaged the following August. “So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES,” Bush gushed via Instagram after Hughes popped the question in Lake Como, Italy.

“Forever Favorite,” she added in a second social media post, adding, “#engaged #Italy #HappyGirl.” The One Tree Hill alum called Hughes her “favorite human,” referring to her proposal as “the most incredible, moving surprise of my life.”