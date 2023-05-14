He found his true love! Bachelor Nation’s Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown are married after more than two years of dating.

“The Brown-Underwoods ❤️ May 13th 2023,” Underwood, 31, and Brown, 38, wrote via a joint Instagram post on Sunday, May 14, one day after their nuptials at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley.

The couple revealed in February 2022 that they were taking the next step in their relationship announcing their engagement via social media.

“Life is going to be fun with you,” the Bachelor alum wrote via Instagram alongside a photo with his then-fiancé.

Fans met Underwood during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. He was eliminated after the hometown dates, later returning to reality TV on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. He was named the season 23 Bachelor lead, where he fell in love with Cassie Randolph.

The duo didn’t leave the series engaged, but continued to date after filming. After less than two years of dating, they called it quits in 2020. Following their split, the ABC personality publicly came out as gay during a Good Morning America interview in April 2021.

“This year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are,” he shared at the time. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

Less than six months later, Us Weekly confirmed that Underwood sparked a romance with Brown after they were spotted kissing on vacation in Hawaii.

“They were tanning and swimming,” an insider told Us in September 2021. “They were very out in the open and not hiding their PDA!”

Later that year, the former NFL player gushed over his budding relationship.

“I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position,” Underwood exclusively told Us in December 2021, adding that his partner met his family. “Everything as far as that goes has been pretty smooth. What was so cool too was, like, after the show was over, I didn’t know what was really next. I knew that I was still coming out and I still am. So there’s still things to work through right now. … The friends I have, the support group that I have has been so helpful and impactful.”

The Indiana native took his relationship with Brown public that same month, sharing a glimpse of their romance via social media.

“Happy birthday to my dog-loving, family man, corn-fed love,” Underwood captioned a series of Instagram Story snaps at the time.

Ahead of his wedding to Brown, Underwood opened up about his desire to become a dad.

“I feel like I was born a dad,” the Bachelorette alum told Us in March 2022, noting that he “definitely” wants to have children with his now-husband. “There’s nothing more in this world than I want than to raise kids. I’m really excited for when that time comes.”