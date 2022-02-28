No More Roses! Bachelor’s Colton Underwood Engaged to Jordan C. Brown

He found The One! Colton Underwood is engaged to Jordan C. Brown after dating less than one year.

The former Bachelor star, 30, and the political strategist, 39, chose to take the next step in their relationship while on a weekend getaway in Big Sur, California, to celebrate Underwood’s birthday last month.

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” the former reality star told People in a statement on Monday, February 28. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

The former football player gushed over his future with Brown via social media on Monday, writing, “Life is going to be fun with you ♥️” alongside a photo with his fiancé.

The Coming Out Colton star, who came out as gay in April 2021, began seeing Brown the same year. Us Weekly confirmed their romance in November 2021, but Colton chose to keep their relationship off camera while filming the Netflix series.

“I have been through that. I have done that,” he exclusively told Us in December 2021. “Even going into the show, that was one of the conversations with the production company. … I’m not in a space right now to really, like, put myself out there like that. I had a lot of self-discovery to do.”

He added: “Having a public relationship, for me, was not healthy. I just think right now I’m really sort of protecting and guarding what I have.”

Ahead of his romance with Brown, Underwood competed on season 14 of The Bachelorette, vying for Becca Kufrin’s heart. He later romanced Tia Booth while appearing on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The former NFL player became the Bachelor for season 23, which aired in 2019, and finished the season in a relationship with Cassie Randolph. The duo announced their split in May 2020.

