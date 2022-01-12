Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged.

Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they welcomed in August 2013.

“They are both really good people and committed to their son, but they are too different to make it work,” a source told Us Weekly in September 2017 shortly after the duo confirmed their split.

Fergie opened up in October 2017 about calling it quits with Duhamel. “It wasn’t my plan,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show at the time. “I wanted to stay married forever.”

A year later, the Las Vegas alum hinted at his desire to remarry. “I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids,” he explained on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in December 2018. “It’s not as if I’m out there just trying to f–k anything. That’s really not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with, you know?”

Duhamel also reflected on his failed romance with Fergie at the time. “Ferg and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn’t work, but I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby,” he shared. “She’s awesome. So I’m just trying to find somebody. That’s kind of what I’m looking for.”

After the Transformers star posted on social media about his betrothal to Mari, the former Black Eyed Peas member wished her ex-husband well. “Congrats!!!” she commented via Instagram, adding six green heart emojis.

Jeremiah Duggar, meanwhile, announced his engagement to Hannah Wissmann in January. The news came three months after the pair revealed their courtship.

“Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum gushed via Instagram in October 2021. “Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future. #mygirlfriend.”

Duggar’s famous family congratulated him and his fiancée on their engagement via social media. “Good lookin’ couple right there,” Jessa Duggar replied.

