He put a ring on it! Andi Dorfman and boyfriend Blaine Hart are officially engaged.

The former Bachelorette, 34, revealed that he popped the question on the beach at their “spot” in Los Angeles.

“I don’t even remember what he said, I just remember hugging him and crying. I didn’t even remember seeing the ring at first,” she gushed to People on Wednesday, March 30. “And then after, the best part was, he told me instead of dinner we were going to stay the night at Hotel Bel-Air. So we drove home to pack a bag and when I opened the door to our home, both of our families and my closest friends were there to surprise me. That’s when I really started bawling. My nephew and niece were there and came running up to us. It was adorable. And turns out, Blaine had been planning with our families and my friends for a month to get it all organized and I had absolutely no clue!”

Dorfman and the commercial real estate professional, 35, previously couldn’t stop gushing about each other and their relationship to Us Weekly in February. At the time, they were already planning their future together.

“We’ve said a lot of things, a lot of cliché phrases like, ‘Timing is everything,’ ‘When you know, you know,’” Hart told Us on February 12 about his romance with Dorfman, whom he reconnected with over the summer — 15 years after they first met through a mutual friend.

When it comes to his favorite qualities about his now-fiancée, the South Carolina native has a list a mile long. “Where do I start?” he joked to Us at the time, calling Dorfman “very smart” and “very funny,” also noting their “great chemistry and good connection.