Final Rose worthy! Andi Dorfman’s relationship with boyfriend Blaine Hart is heating up — and getting serious.

“We’ve said a lot of things, a lot of cliché phrases like, ‘Timing is everything,’ ‘When you know, you know,’” Hart, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly at Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew presented by ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports in L.A. on Saturday, February 12.

While the two are not yet engaged — “I will tell you guys first, after we tell our parents,” the reality star, 34, promised Us — fans have known their relationship was something special ever since Dorfman, who has kept details of her love life to a minimum after her 2015 split from Bachelorette winner Josh Murray, shared a photo kissing Hart in December 2021.

The It’s Not Okay author decided to go public with her relationship with Hart because she ”met someone that I wanted everyone to know about,” she told Us. “It sounds cliché, but shout from the rooftops, I was like, ‘I want everyone to know how happy I am in love.’” The positive reaction from followers only makes her “want to even go deeper and share more of it because I realize people are actually happy for me to find love.”

The commercial real estate professional is just as smitten. “Where do I start?” Hart, who admitted to not seeing his girlfriend’s season of The Bachelorette, asked Us. “I think we have a great chemistry, a good connection. She’s very smart, also very funny, keeps me laughing … The list is long, but the humor is at the top.”

As for their meet-cute, the couple actually reunited this past summer — 15 years after they originally met through a friend. “He was kind of hitting me up a little bit,” Dorfman explained to Us about reconnecting last year. “And then we were both in Italy [on separate vacations] … And he basically said, ‘I want to take you out for drinks.’ … [We’ve] been together ever since!”

While the pair went into the relationship with “no expectations,” the Georgia native couldn’t help but be taken by Hart immediately. “When he walked into the bar … I was like, ‘Dang, he’s so cute,’” she gushed to Us.

The happy couple are currently “splitting time” between South Carolina (where Hart lives) and L.A. (where Dorfman is based), but hopefully not for long. “I’m trying to convince him [to move to L.A.],” Dorfman told Us.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn

