Andi Dorfman is not turning back. Ever since she left New York City for sunny California in June 2020, the former Bachelorette, 33, has been loving her life on the west coast.

“I have definitely become a beach girl,” Dorfman exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “I make a concerted effort to go watch the sunset a few days a week, have a glass of wine, and take a moment to feel fortunate and grateful for the view and for my life.”

Thanks to the warmer climate, the reality star has also been living a more active lifestyle.

“I used to play tennis growing up and then didn’t play for a good 10 years,” she says, but since the move, “I’ve picked up the sport again and I absolutely love it.”

Dorfman has a passion for running too. “I’d say I [go] about five days a week, even if it’s just for 30 minutes to get out of the house,” she admits, which is why she decided to launch Andorfins, her new workout app for runners.

“It is my main source of exercise,” adds the two-time author. “I almost feel off balanced and more tired if I don’t go for a run.”

While the day is jam-packed with fitness, Dorfman still ensures she always makes time for some of her favorite hobbies — like DIY projects.

“My friends legitimately make fun of me because every time they come over I’ve done a new [one],” she quips of doing everything from building a coffee table to painting cabinets. “I joke that DIY is my therapy, but it really is, it’s my way of relaxing.”

