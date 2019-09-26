Andi Dorfman Can't Say 1 Nice Thing About Ex Josh Murray





Thank you, next. Andi Dorfman couldn’t say one nice thing about her ex-fiancé Josh Murray on the Wednesday, September 25, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

During the episode, Cohen, 51, asked the former Bachelorette star, 32, to say three nice things about Murray, 35.

“No,” the reality TV star replied with a laugh.

Later on WWHL, Dorfman played a game of “Accept Their Rose or Totally Oppose,” where she picked which celebrities and former Bachelor Nation stars she would accept a rose from.

The Georgia native declined to take a rose from ex Nick Viall, who appeared on her Bachelorette season, John Paul Jones (season 15) and Blake Horstmann (season 14). She chose to accept a rose from newly named Bachelor Peter Weber (season 15), Mike Johnson (season 15) and host Chris Harrison.

As for celebrities, she said she would accept a rose from Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan and The Peanut Butter Falcon star Shia Labeouf.

Cohen also asked who she thought is the “biggest douche in Bachelor history,” to which she promptly responded, “anything that starts with a J,” — a nod to Murray and Bachelor lead Juan Pablo Galavis, whose season Dorfman voluntarily left.

Dorfman and Murray got engaged on season 10 of The Bachelorette. After nine months, the couple split in 2015. She told Us Weekly in 2016 that Murray was jealous and emotionally abusive toward her and would sometimes call her a bitch or a whore.

Murray denied the allegations in a statement to Us in 2016. “It saddens me and is very unfortunate that Andi has chosen to characterize me in such a negative way. I pray she finds peace,” he told Us at the time.

She detailed her issues with Murray in her memoir, It’s Not Okay, calling their partnership, “the most volatile and f–ked up relationship of my life.” In the book she recalled one time Murray became angry with her for having sex with Viall, another Bachelorette contestant.

In January, Murray celebrated Colton Underwood‘s Bachelor season premiere with a post on Instagram of himself proposing to Dorfman on The Bachelorette. However, he had placed a devil emoji over the former assistant district attorney’s face.

“Haterz will say it’s photoshopped … hoping the new bachelor comes away with an Angel,” he captioned the post. He later apologized and deleted the post.

“I was trying to be funny in a half-hearted way, but everybody takes it so seriously and that’s my fault. I should know better. Tsk tsk,” he wrote.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!