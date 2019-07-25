Who’s ready to hand out roses? ABC has many options when it comes to leads for season 24 of The Bachelor. Hannah Brown met a great group of men during season 15 of The Bachelorette, and while some are still in it — Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber are her final three — it’s safe to assume that one of her former suitors will lead the next season.

Mike Johnson, who went home on week 7 of The Bachelorette, is a clear front-runner. “I know Mike is fan fave for that. Everyone wants Mike to be the Bachelor. I’m so on board. I think Mike’s a great guy, so that would be really awesome to see, like, a person of color as the Bachelor,” former Bachelor contestant Demi Burnett told Us Weekly exclusively at the Men Tell All taping.

Mike isn’t the only front-runner, though. As host Chris Harrison pointed out, this year there are multiple great options.

“We kind of have an embarrassment of riches right now. I know, obviously, coming off [Men Tell All], there’s a lot of clamoring for Mike,” he old Us at the taping. “Garrett Powell was there tonight, and then, obviously, we have the final three guys. We don’t know how this is gonna shake out. So I want to see the After the Final Rose. We have two nights of live TV where those guys are gonna be front and center. We’ll see the sentiment and how Bachelor Nation feels.”

John Paul Jones, who went home week 4, is also an option. “I think you have a little bit more in control of your fate in that scenario,” he told Us. “I’d definitely have to think about it, for sure.”

Scroll through our gallery below for a breakdown of the contenders.