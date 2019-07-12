Taking all the precautions. Colton Underwood revealed the hilarious reason he backs Peter Weber to be Bachelor.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the NFL alum was asked whether he still wanted Weber to become the next franchise lead. Underwood, however, admitted the truth behind his initial support involves his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph.

“After following social media, I still like Peter,” Underwood, 27, told ET at the 2019 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10. “And I still want Peter to be Bachelor because Cass said he was cute, so let’s get him off the market.”

While Underwood is keen on protecting his relationship with Randolph, he surprisingly threw his support toward another one of Hannah Brown’s other suitors — fan favorite contender, Tyler Cameron. In explaining the switch, the former tight end — who found love with Randolph, 24, during season 23 of The Bachelor — argued that Cameron, 26, “has a lot of qualities that a Bachelor needs.”

“But, you know what? The cool thing is you never know what [Bachelor creator Mike] Fleiss is going to do,” Underwood added. “So we’ll see.”

Bachelor Nation devotees are months away from finding out which of Brown’s former contestants will lead the reality show next. In past seasons, the Bachelor star has been announced between late August and early September after the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise. (Underwood was unveiled on September 3, Arie Luyendyk Jr. on September 7 and Nick Viall on August 30, for example.)

Support for Weber, Cameron and Mike Johnson has popped up across social media. However, the selection process is quite competitive.

“We always look for fan favorites,” franchise producer Alycia Rossiter told E! Online in 2015. “And so if you’re looking for fan favorites, it’s really finding out who the world wants and who are [the] potential women who are coming on the show to meet the love of their life.”

Brown’s season is still underway as she jets off to Greece with Weber, Cameron, Luke Parker and Jed Wyatt to begin Fantasy Suites week. In this anticipated episode, a teaser showed the former pageant queen uttering the infamous line, “I f–ked in a windmill, and guess what? We did it a second time!”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!