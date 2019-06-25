Nailed it! Three months after The Bachelor finale, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph took a romantic vacation to the Islands of Bermuda for some rest and relaxation.

The couple, who met on season 23 of the ABC reality dating series, have been documenting their trip on Instagram with photos of them cuddling on the beach, enjoying cocktails and even going for an impromptu late-night swim inside a cave. They are staying at The Loren at Pink Beach, a five-star hotel.

“I’m like 4 rum swizzles deep… Bermuda I love you… Cassie I love you… #LiveTheLorenLife,” Underwood, 27, captioned a selfie with Randolph, 24, on Monday, June 24. In the comments section, she wrote, “GO AHEAD AND TRY TO PEEL ME OFF THIS SAND. I DARE YOU. I LOVE UU. and BERMUDA. NEVER LEAVING.”

The speech pathologist uploaded a similar snap on her page, writing, “Never ever leaving Bermuda. Ever. If you need me, I’ll be here with my kindle and a rum swizzle. Forever. Ok bye.” The former football player joked in the comments, “Can I stay with you and your kindle and rum too? Is that okay? Love youuuuuuuu.”

Underwood’s journey on the Bachelor franchise began when he competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on The Bachelorette season 14 in 2018. The publicist, 29, ultimately got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, and Underwood joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise. After briefly rekindling with his ex-girlfriend Tia Booth, the athlete was named the lead of The Bachelor, where he fell in love with Randolph.

Last month, the couple told Us Weekly exclusively that they are not in a rush to get engaged. “We really don’t have a timeline,” Randolph said. “We’ve definitely talked about it, but we’re just enjoying right now and not worrying about it.”

Underwood, for his part, added, “[We] don’t want to rush something that’s going to last forever. … We want to build such a strong foundation for ourselves to use to sort of launch us for the rest of our lives, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The Huntington Beach, California, native moved to Los Angeles after the Bachelor finale in March so that she could be closer to her boyfriend. However, they decided not to move in together just yet.

