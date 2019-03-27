Distance is no longer a factor! The Bachelor season 23 winner Cassie Randolph has packed up her belongings from Huntington Beach, California, and moved nearly 40 miles north to Los Angeles to be closer to her boyfriend, Colton Underwood.

“Today marks a new chapter for me and [my sister] @michellerandolph,” Randolph, 23, revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, March 27. “I’m not abandoning my beach home, (since I’ll be interning for grad school in HB) but adding a city home to the mix ..and bonus, I’m now closer to Colton so yay! OH and in the same building as [contestant] Caelynn [Miller-Keyes]! Any other S23 girls wanna join?”

The speech pathologist also posted a video on her Instagram Story and said she was going to “miss” being “right down the hall” from her family.

Miller-Keyes, also 23, broke the news earlier this month that she moved from her hometown of Fredericksburg, Virginia, to L.A. She captioned an Instagram picture of herself in her new apartment on March 18: “All moved in with no furniture.”

Randolph’s big move comes four days after she and Underwood, 27, spent a fun-filled weekend at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The pair showcased their love by wearing custom jerseys to a Vegas Golden Knights hockey game on Saturday, March 23. The former NFL player’s ensemble simply had his last name printed on the back, while Randolph’s read “Future Mrs.”

The couple’s love story was unconventional, to say the least. Randolph eliminated herself from the competition on the second to last episode of season 23. Underwood subsequently sent home the two remaining finalists, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams, to fight for his romance with the Young Once star.

The pair went public with their relationship on The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose and have not been shy in expressing their affection ever since. “Colton, you truly have my heart,” Randolph captioned a kissing selfie on Instagram on the day of the Bachelor finale. “The last 4 months, just focusing on ‘us’ have been amazing and you have become my best friend. You have shown me the purest, strongest love that any girl could ask for.”

