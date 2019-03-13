Sorry, Neil Lane! Not every Bachelor decided to get down on one knee during their respective finales of the ABC dating series.

Host Chris Harrison addressed the pressure for the lead to propose during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in May 2018.

“People need to know that nothing is guaranteed. There is no contract and there isn’t pressure from the cast or crew,” Harrison told the outlet. “I like the fact that the show promises nothing. We ask nothing and we promise nothing. It’s all up to you. It’s free will. It’s a scary way to produce a show. All shows have a beginning, middle and end. Well our show doesn’t promise that. You don’t have to. You can walk away.”

The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host added that he personally doesn’t care if the season ends with a proposal.

“I think in recent history, there have been a lot of proposals. I don’t mean this to be callous, but I don’t care. I really don’t. Because you may think, ‘Oh, you need that for TV.’ I don’t,” he explained. “That’s what we try to tell the Bachelors and Bachelorettes: ‘Don’t do anything for us. You going through this is what we need. The rest is up to you.’ And that’s what’s relatable.”

Scroll through to revisit every Bachelor who didn’t propose on the show: