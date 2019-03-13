Colton Underwood reunited with Cassie Randolph during the Tuesday, March 12, finale of The Bachelor.

We Are Never Getting Back Together

After breaking up with Tayshia and Hannah G., Colton showed up at Cassie’s hotel room in Portugal to ask for a second chance. He filled her in about his splits and assured her he was not asking for marriage at the end of the show. They could take their relationship day by day. Cassie admitted that she let Colton’s connections with the other women intimidate her, but she still wanted to be sure of her feelings.

Colton desired to show Cassie his love, rather than tell her. They kissed and then he shared his fence-jump story with her, at which she laughed hysterically. Colton invited Cassie to continue the journey with him by traveling to Spain to meet his family. She agreed and told the cameras that, though she was overwhelmed, she planned to figure it out as she went.

Jitters

Colton confessed to his family that he didn’t think Cassie was in love with him yet — after he joked that he had already lost his virginity. Cassie freaked out as she prepared to meet Colton’s family for the first time. She cried and worried that she would not be able to tell them what they wanted to hear because she wasn’t “there.”

Colton’s parents sensed that he and Cassie were not on the same page, which scared them. Cassie admitted as much to his mom, noting that he has always been a step ahead of her. Meanwhile, Colton assured his dad that his feelings for Cassie were not caused by him wanting what he couldn’t have.

In a Relationship

Cassie and Colton embarked on their final date, in matching outfits, the next day. Cassie finally told Colton that she was scared of commitment because she had been controlled in a past relationship. He promised her he wanted her to have her own life outside their romance.

That night, Cassie told Colton she was all in and sure about her feelings for him. The pair then made their way to the fantasy suite. Colton asked the cameras to leave after telling them he was hopeful that Cassie was the right person to take his virginity. Colton declined to kiss and tell the following morning — insisting a gentleman never tells — but encouraged producers to use their imagination.

A Bright Future

During the live portion of the finale, Colton and Cassie revealed they are enjoying dating and have discussed moving in together and getting engaged (he wants to ask her dad for permission again). He moved to L.A. to be closer to her, and they plan to travel throughout the next year. Cassie also told Colton, “I love you more than anything.”

