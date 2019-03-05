Colton Underwood finally jumped the fence during the Monday, March 4, episode of The Bachelor. So, what led to the most-talked-about moment of the season? Keep reading to find out!

Dads Will Say It’s Not Real

Cassie and Colton explored Portugal during their one-on-one date. Cassie quizzed Colton about his hometown conversations with her family. Colton shared that her dad did not give his permission for Colton to propose, which threw Cassie for a loop. She was confused and upset that Colton didn’t tell her at the time.

In between the day and night portion of the date, Cassie’s dad, Matt, showed up at her hotel to dissuade her from sticking it out with Colton. Matt reasoned that if Cassie knew Colton was The One, she would already know and have zero doubts — like Matt had with her mother. Cassie was convinced upon her father’s departure that she was not 100 percent sure about her relationship.

That night, Colton was prepared to lose his virginity, while Cassie was ready to send herself home. But she started second guessing herself. Cassie told Colton she loved him so much but was not in love with him. She didn’t know if she could “get there” with him, but he said he could be patient. Colton assured Cassie that he was in love with her and wanted her to be there at the end.

Colton shook uncontrollably as Cassie broke up with him. They both confessed that their hearts were broken and exchanged I love yous while saying goodbye.

After she left, Colton knocked the camera out of his face and stormed off, saying he was “done with this.” Producers called for Chris Harrison, who began pursuing him. “He just jumped the f—king fence,” the host exclaimed. Colton got ahead of the cameras by hopping over the partition before Harrison could follow. Producers and Harrison then shouted for Colton in the desolate area, with no sign of the Bachelor.

No Go

Earlier in the episode, Colton had a one-on-one date with Tayshia, at which time they took a helicopter to a lighthouse and Colton made a bunch of virgin jokes. Tayshia was ready to be physically intimate with Colton after she admitted she was in love with him. Tayshia also revealed to Colton ahead of the fantasy suite that her ex-husband cheated on her.

In the hotel room, Colton confessed his actual level of experience. “I’ve been very close … I mean, I’ve pretty much done every … I’ve experienced in other ways,” he told the cameras. The pair kissed on the bed and fed each other dessert. However, the next morning, Tayshia called the evening “interesting” before confirming that she and Colton were not intimate in the way that she wanted.

Their night only validated her feelings for Colton, though. Colton later explained — to the cameras, but not to her — that he knew he wasn’t ready to take the next step because he wasn’t in love with Tayshia.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

