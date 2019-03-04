You’ve broken down over a relationship before, right? Well, many members of Bachelor Nation – at least three or four a season – have done the same. The only difference is that their breakdown is on national television.

Ashley Iaconetti first appeared on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor and made quite the impact. During a two-on-one date, Soules ended their relationship and left her literally stranded in the badlands where she could not stop bawling. She went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise twice and broke down again over heartbreak both times. She finally seemed to get her reality TV happy ending on Bachelor Winter Games, falling for Kevin Wendt. However, they split after the season wrapped and she got her real happy ending with Jared Haibon, the man she had been in love with since meeting him in Paradise.

During Soules’ season, Kelsey and Ashley S. both also had famous breakdowns – but it’s not just the women who get emotional during the series. Nick Viall competed on The Bachelorette twice before becoming The Bachelor; when he took over as the lead, he had to send multiple women home and actually broke down in tears during an episode. He even contemplated leaving the show and, as Chris Harrison put it, he “pulled a full Mesnick.”

The host was referencing season 14 Bachelor Jason Mesnick who famously broke down in a full sob fest when he couldn’t decide between his finalists.

For more Bachelor breakdowns, watch the video above.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!