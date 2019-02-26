Colton Underwood met the parents of his remaining four women during the Monday, February 25, episode of The Bachelor. The ladies’ fathers did not make it easy on him, though, as his feelings continued to grow.

Daddy Issues

Colton went surfing with Cassie in her California hometown. He questioned how she felt about him; she said she knew but wanted to make sure before saying it out loud. Cassie confessed to her sister that she was not to the point where she would accept a proposal but “maybe” she was falling in love.

Cassie and her dad got into it when he inquired about the quick pace of her romance. He then refused to give Colton permission to marry his daughter because he claimed it would be “premature.” Colton was disappointed again when he hoped Cassie would say she was falling for him — after he expressed that he was falling for her — and she chose to keep her feelings vague.

A Big Leap

Tayshia and Colton went skydiving in California, at which point he prayed he didn’t die so that he could still lose his virginity. The pair admitted to each other that they were falling in love before heading to her parents’ house.

Tayshia’s dad put Colton on the spot with several tough questions and implored him not to lead on any of the women. Colton asked for her father’s blessing, but he declined … at first. After talking to his daughter, Tayshia’s dad agreed that he would be “content” with giving his blessing if Colton wanted to propose.

Old Dominion

Caelynn was confident in her romance with Colton as they took a carriage ride and ate ice cream in Virginia. Her family was skeptical, with her stepdad even suggesting that they just be friends rather than get engaged. However, the protective papa ultimately gave his permission to Colton. Caelynn told Colton that she was in love with him before he departed.

Southern Gentleman

Hannah G. took Colton to an etiquette class in her Alabama hometown to teach him how to be a proper Southern gentleman. Overall, he was confused by the process, but he took his findings to his visit with Hannah’s family. Her mother freaked out at the prospect of Hannah shifting from a mama’s girl to a woman in love, while her dad gave Colton permission to marry Hannah. At the end of the trip, Hannah told Colton she was falling in love with him, and he returned the sentiment.

Good at Goodbyes

Colton sent Caelynn home during the rose ceremony. He silently held her as she cried about feeling like “an idiot.” It was clear she was stunned, admitting on the ride home she thought she was going to get engaged.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

