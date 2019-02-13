Colton Underwood is feeling the heat. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, February 18, episode of The Bachelor, the former NFL star breaks down crying.

“I’m falling in love with multiple people,” the 27-year-old tells Chris Harrison in the beginning of the clip. Later, while in a confessional interview, the bachelor has tears streaming down his face. “Heading into hometowns I feel more confused than ever,” he reveals.

Throughout the clip, it appears that he’s overwhelmed by the amount of drama going on between the girls.

“Monday, Colton is full of feelings but who can he trust?” the voiceover says in the clip, showing Tayshia revealing she told Colton “about Cassie and Caelynn not being ready” and later saying to someone else, “I would be talking smack about you every single day.”

Caelynn also opens up to Colton, saying that she doesn’t “want to put myself through this emotional hell.” She also says during an interview, “I pray to God he does not end up with her.”

Hopefully, she’s not referring to Hannah G. During the Monday, February 11, episode, Colton revealed that he was falling for her.

“I love that she was able to be so open and vulnerable with me … after tonight, I can definitely say I’m falling in love with Hannah,” he said during the episode after their Vietnam date.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

