Get your roses (and tiaras?) ready. The Bachelor season 23 cast was announced on Thursday, December 6, and while we don’t know too much about the leading ladies just yet, the little information that was revealed is pretty telling in itself.

The season, which features celebrity appearances by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, Terry and Rebecca Crews, Billy Eichner and Fred Willard, will kick off with a three-hour premiere next month that features suitor Colton Underwood kissing multiple women on night one. However, some get a bit too aggressive for the 26-year-old’s liking. Seven women go home on night one!

Below are the 30 women vying for Colton’s heart – and pay very close attention to their “jobs”: