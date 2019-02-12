Did Colton Underwood just say the L-word? Yes, you heard that right. During the Monday, February 11, episode of The Bachelor, the former NFL stud cozied up with Hannah G. and they connected on many levels.

Their Vietnam date include a great deal of making out — “it’s hard for me to keep my hands off her,” he gushed in the middle of the date — but they also dig a little deeper.

“There’s a lot of things that I’ve closed off in my life because I wanted to be strong for other people,” the 23-year-old revealed, noting that when her parents divorced, she felt her family was gone. Colton, 27, could relate.

“My parents are divorced as well … I understand where you’re coming from, as far as not talking about it,” the bachelor told her.

At the end of their date, he told the cameras: “I love that she was able to be so open and vulnerable with me … after tonight, I can definitely say I’m falling in love with Hannah.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

